Fleet of Cargo Autos to Deliver Essential Goods at Doorstep: Srinagar DM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Srinagar District Magistrate and Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday said 'a fleet of cargo autos have been authorised to deliver vegetable and other essential goods to households.'"Please continue staying indoors, essentials being made available at home. A fleet of cargo autos is ready to deliver vegetables/essentials across Srinagar. Priority red zone areas," Choudhary tweeted.As per the latest information by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 11,933 and 392 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)