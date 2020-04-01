Follow Social Distancing While Celebrating Ram Navami: Kovind Tells Countrymen

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday asked citizens to follow social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government during Ram Navami celebrations to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message to the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, he extended his greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens.

"Ram Navami, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, is also an occasion for our toiling farmers to celebrate new crops," Kovind said.

"Shri Ram's ideal life gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth and harmony.

"We should sincerely follow these eternal values in the course of our duty, he said.

The president asked all citizens to resolve to follow Lord Rama's ideals and build a glorious nation.

"Also, follow all government guidelines including social distancing while celebrating the festival to combat and defeat the pandemic of COVID-19," Kovind said.

India has reported 1,637 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)