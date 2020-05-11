Footballer Andrea Rinaldi Dies at 19

Legnano [Italy], May 11 (ANI): AC Legnano player Andrea Rinaldi has died at the age of 19, the club confirmed on Monday.Terming the player a "warrior", the club said Rinaldi fought for three days after suffering an aneurysm."AC Legnano, the city and the entire football universe, at all levels, today live one of their most upsetting days. Andrea Rinaldi, our warrior, has left us. An aneurysm snatched him in the prime of life, with a life ahead of him and with a career that promised bright goals. A sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine," the club said in a statement.Legnano chairman Giovanni Munafo called Rinaldi an 'extraordinary boy' as he expressed condolences to the player's family. "When Andrea came to training, he came first to greet me. This is a memory I will carry in my heart. An extraordinary boy, an example for everyone. On behalf of the club, I express my deepest condolences to the family. We are sure that Andrea, from up there, will be the usual warrior like always, who fought in the middle of the pitch to bring the Legnano fans joy," Munafo said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)