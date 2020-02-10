'Ford V Ferrari' and '1917' Win Sound Awards at Oscars 2020

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [USA], Feb 10 (ANI): Donald Sylvester made history by winning his first Oscar for Best Sound Editing for the film 'Ford v Ferrari'.At the glitzy gala, which is currently underway, the sound engineer thanked his wife while lifting the award."She gave up her career for me to pursue my career," said Sylvester.Meanwhile, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won the award for Best Sound Mixing for the World War I drama '1917'.The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theatres, Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

