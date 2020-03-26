Former BJD MP Questions Low COVID-19 Tests in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 25 (PTI) Senior BJD leader Kalikesh Singh Deo questioned the low level of testing for COVID-19 in Odisha, seeking to know the number of people being tracked by the state government.

Singh Deo, a two-time MP from the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat, said only 110 samples have been tested and this do not justify the lockdown in the state.

Why such low level of sample testing. Whats Odishas capacity of daily sample testing? How many ventilators & isolation wards available? he tweeted, raising several eyebrows.

Replying to a Twitter user, Singh Deo said that asking questions is part of the democratic process.

"I think governments need to trust their citizens with information," he said.

Bolangir is home to thousands of migrant workers. PTI

