Four More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; Cases Rise to 48

Bhubaneswar, Apr 10 (PTI) Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 48, officials said on Friday.

The details of the fresh cases were not immediately available.

With COVID-19 cases rising steadily, the Odisha government on Thursday had decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of the deadly disease.

