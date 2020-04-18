France Records 761 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Rises to 18,681

World. (File Image)

Paris [France], April 18 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France rose by 761 to 18,681 in the past day, the head of the public health agency Jerome Salomon said on Friday.The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has declined for a third consecutive day, with 31,190 people remaining in hospitals, Salomon told reporters.Of those, 6,027 patients are in intensive care, a dip from the figures reported in the past nine days.France has so far recorded 109,252 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data shared by the national health authority. It registered 405 new cases in the past 24 hours.French President Emmanuel Macron extended the nationwide lockdown on Monday until May 11. The government hopes to start gradually reopening daycare centres, schools and universities in a month. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)