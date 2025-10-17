New Delhi, October 17: The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a committee and issued certain guidelines to ensure the protection of the rights of transgender persons in India. The ruling issued by Justice J B Pardiwala-led bench stated that the said committee, which is to be headed by former Delhi High Court judge Justice Asha Menon, will look into issues concerning equal opportunities, inclusive medical care and protection for gender non-conforming and gender-diverse persons. Diwali 2025: Firecracker Ban Partially Lifted in Delhi-NCR; Supreme Court Allows Bursting of Green Firecrackers From October 18-21 With Time Limits.

The committee will include transgender activist Grace Banu, Akai Padmashali, CLPR Bengaluru member Gaurav Mandal and Dr Sanjay Sharma from the Association for Transgender Health in India. The top court has appointed Senior Advocate Jayna Kothari as the amicus curiae to assist the court in this regard. The Court has also framed certain guidelines to ensure the protection and inclusion of transgender persons, directing that all institutions without their own policies should adhere to these guidelines until the Union government formulates a comprehensive national policy. Muslim Widow With No Child Entitled to 1/4th Share in Deceased Husband's Estate, Says Supreme Court; Affirms Bombay High Court's Decision.

"This will go a long way in protecting the rights of transgender persons. We are hopeful that the future of the third gender is secure with this judgment," Justice Pardiwala said while pronouncing the judgment. The top court's ruling came on a plea filed by a transgender pers transgender woman for the loss they faced due to her termination. The top court also noted that it has taken serious cognisance of the manner in which the two private schools had terminated the petitioner.

