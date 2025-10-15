The Supreme Court on Wednesday, October 15, partially lifted the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali 2025, allowing the sale and use of green firecrackers from October 18 to 21 under strict conditions. The bench, led by CJI BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, emphasised a balanced approach to celebrate the festival without compromising the environment. Bursting of green firecrackers is permitted from 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM, while traditional firecrackers remain banned. Police authorities have been directed to form patrolling teams to ensure only permitted products with QR codes are sold, and licenses will be suspended if fake firecrackers are found. The decision comes as green firecrackers have significantly reduced pollution over the past six years, with support from the National Disaster Response Force. Diwali 2025: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Delhi Government’s Plea To Allow Green Firecrackers for Upcoming Festival, Hints at Temporary Relaxation.

SC Allows Green Firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali 2025

#BREAKING The Supreme Court has permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR with conditions, aiming for a balanced approach. The order, by CJI B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran, noted that traditional firecrackers are often smuggled and more harmful. Over… pic.twitter.com/1OwARYQ1KE — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025

Firecracker Ban Partially Lifted in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court relaxes firecracker ban conditions in Delhi-NCR region ahead of Diwali and allows bursting of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21. Supreme Court also allows bursting of green fire-crackers from 6 am to 7 am on Diwali and again from 8 pm to 10 pm in the… https://t.co/sZ7iqdRNZY — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI and IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

