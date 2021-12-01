All thanks to Ameesha Patel for giving fans a glimpse of her and actor Sunny Deol's look from their upcoming film 'Gadar 2'. In the image, Sunny can be seen donning a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha looks graceful in an orange patiala suit with dupatta covering her head. Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Shares a Glimpse of His Script Reading Session for His Film’s Sequel in Manali.

Their look made fans extremely nostalgic and made them recall the iconic characters Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) from the hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'. "GADAR2..muhurat shot," she captioned the post.The film went on floors today only in Himachal Pradesh. Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel to Reprise Their Role of Tara Singh and Sakina in Anil Sharma Directorial; Check Out the Motion Poster!

Director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma also expressed his happiness about the commencement of the shoot. "Lo ek aur safar shuru ho gaya, filled with excitement at the muhurat of #Gadar2. Aap sab ki blessings and pyaar chayiye," he tweeted. For the unversed, Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part, which is a period-action drama set in 1947, the time of partition in India.

The first film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan. Late Amrish Puri was also a part of the first installment.

