Game Developers Conference is Officially Cancelled

California [USA], Feb 29 (ANI): After Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, another major tech event to get cancelled is the Game Developers Conference (GDC)."After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we've made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March," the official blog notes.The reason behind the event's cancellation is not clear, but it is speculated to be over concerns around coronavirus. GDC is expected to be hosted later in the summer. It was earlier scheduled from March 16-March 20, 2020. (ANI)

