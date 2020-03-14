General-OBC Employees Strike Continues for 13th Day in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The state-wide strike of General-OBC employees association demanding the abolition of reservation in promotion continues for the 13th day in Dehradun, with employees announcing that the strike will continue until the reservation in the promotion is ended.The employees have warned to surround the house of the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on March 22.Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Energy Workers Organization has now given its support to the General-OBC employees association strike and also announced to join the strike completely from April 5.Concerned over the coronavirus, the state government is appealing to the employees to withdraw the strike but the employees are not ready to call off the strike, due to the 2 lakh employees being on strike, government work has been stalled in all the 13 districts including the state secretariat. (ANI)

