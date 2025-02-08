Ghaziabad, February 8: Police have booked a Zomato delivery boy and five others for allegedly assaulting a resident of Gadhi village in Ghaziabad district, officials said on Saturday. According to the complaint filed by Aadhar Chowdhary (25), the victim, the delivery boy identified as Nishant and his accomplices attacked his home around 11:30 am on Saturday, police said. They allegedly attacked Chowdhary and his family members with a knife, fired shots with the intent to kill them, besides vandalising vehicles parked near the house, police said citing the complaint. Zomato Delivery Boy Caught on Camera Stealing Customer's Package From Doorstep After Delivering Food, Company Apologises After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Poonam Mishra said Chowdhary had ordered food from Zomato, and a scuffle broke out between him and the delivery boy following an argument. Later, the delivery boy returned to Chowdhary's house with five others and resorted to violence and vandalism, the complaint said. While Nishant is absconding, police have arrested three of his accomplices and are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the other accused persons, Mishra said.

