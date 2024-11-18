Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, November 18, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole the demise of Giridhar Malviya, the great-grandson of Bharat Ratna Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that Giridhar Malviya's demise is an irreparable loss for the entire country as well as the world of education. "His contribution to the Ganga Cleanliness Campaign will always be remembered. He had also created a distinct identity for himself through his work in the judicial service," he added. PM Narendra Modi also said that Giridhar Malviya was the proposer form his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in 2014 and 2019. which will remain unforgettable for him. PM Modi in Brazil: Brazilian Vedic Scholars Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi With Sanskrit Mantras and Traditional Festivities Ahead of G20 Summit (Watch Video).

His Contribution to the Ganga Cleanliness Campaign Will Always Be Remembered

भारत रत्न महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी के प्रपौत्र गिरिधर मालवीय जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उनका जाना शिक्षा जगत के साथ-साथ पूरे देश के लिए एक अपूरणीय क्षति है। गंगा सफाई अभियान में उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। न्यायिक सेवा में अपने कार्यों से भी उन्होंने अपनी एक… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)