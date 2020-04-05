Goa DHS Asks AI 883, AI 661 Passengers to Self-isolate Themselves

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Director of Health Services (DHS) on Sunday appealed to all those currently in Goa and have travelled in flights AI 661 on March 19 and AI 883 on March 22 from Mumbai and New Delhi respectively to put themselves under self-isolation.Two patients detected positive for COVID-19 on April 3 and April 4 at Goa Medical College (GMC), travelled to Goa from the said Air India Flights, the Director of Health Services said.The corona positive patient detected on April 3 travelled from Mumbai to Goa via Air India Flight AI661 on March 19.The patient, who tested COVID-19 positive on April 4, at the GMC, travelled to Goa from New Delhi via Air India Flight AI 883 on March 22.The DHS has urged all those who had travelled on the said flights to isolate themselves and immediately report to 104 or call 0832-2421810/2225538. They can even report to the nearest government health facility. (ANI)

