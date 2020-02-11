GoAir to Start Daily Flight on Mumbai-Doha Route from Mar 19

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) GoAir on Tuesday announced that it will be starting a daily flight on the Mumbai-Doha route from March 19.

Currently, the budget carrier operate flights to total nine international destinations -- Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuwait and Dammam.

Jeh Wadia, the managing director of GoAir, said, "I must share that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our aggressive growth plans."

The airline's press release said, "Doha is GoAir's first destination in the state of Qatar and the 6th in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries. The Mumbai – Doha – Mumbai flights will commence from 19th March 2020," the airline said in its press release."

