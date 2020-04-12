Google to Add New Features to Help Find Virtual Healthcare Options

California [USA], April 12 (ANI): With the continued global lockdown, many people are finding it difficult to get in touch with doctors for routine consultations. To make virtual healthcare readily available, Google will be rolling out new features over the coming week. Two new features will be added in Search and Maps to help people connect to virtual healthcare options, including local healthcare providers, hospitals, or national telehealth platform, the official blog notes.For instance, when you search for hospitals or doctors, you will be able to see a 'get online care' link on Search and Maps from participating healthcare providers for virtual consultation or scheduling a virtual visit. The features will be rolled out as a pilot beginning in the US. (ANI)

