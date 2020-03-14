Government, Private Institutions to Remain Closed Till March 31: Muzaffarpur DM

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Muzaffarpur district administration on Saturday ordered that all government and private educational institutions, coaching institutes and Anganwadi will remain closed till March 31 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All government and private parks and cinema halls will also remain closed till March 31."No cultural function, sit-in protest, demonstration, fair, religious event will be allowed to be held till March 31. The permission given earlier for any such event is being cancelled," said Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Ujjwal Kumar Singh.The orders came a day after Bihar government on Friday said that all schools, colleges and coaching institutes will be closed till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

