New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 metro station in East Delhi was renamed Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar on Saturday, evoking delight among members of the Sanatan Dharm Sabha.

Following the rechristening of the station, Sanatan Dharm Sabha, Mayur Vihar, President RP Agarwal said that their committee was working towards this for the last three years, saying, "We had sent a letter to Virendraa Sachdeva, who forwarded it to the Chief Minister... This is an important achievement for us."

Also Read | Chennai Power Cut: Check the Full List of Affected Areas For Sunday, February 8.

"When the metro train moves forward from Mayur Vihar Phase 1, the announcement will be made that the next station is 'Shree Ram Mandir Mayur Vihar'. This will increase the popularity of our Ram temple," he added.

Sanatan Dharm Sabha patron and Delhi Senior Citizen Welfare Association Vice President, Govind Singh Pawar, stated that people often got confused between the metro station at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Pocket 1, which was corrected by the "BJP government, which promotes Sanatan Dharma", adding that people are very happy about the decision.

Also Read | How to Change Name on Aadhaar and PAN Card: Step-by-Step Guide, Documents Required.

Earlier, on January 18, the Delhi Government took a major decision to further expand the capital's Metro network. The Government has released its share of funds for the remaining three corridors of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro Rail Transit System (MRTS).

According to an official release, the Chief Minister stated that these projects will provide improved Metro connectivity to various parts of Delhi and further strengthen the public transport system. The corridors are expected to be completed within four years. Efficient metro operations will also play a significant role in controlling pollution.

The three Phase-IV Metro corridors will have a combined length of 47.225 kilometres. The projects are estimated to cost approximately Rs 14,630.80 crore, of which Rs 3,386.18 crore will be met by the Delhi Government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)