Excise Duty on Petrol And Diesel Raised by Rs 3 Per Litre, Road Cess Hiked by Re 1

Petrol pump (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 14: Excise duty on petrol and diesel was on Saturday hiked by Rs 3 per litre as the government looked to mop up gains arising from fall in international oil prices. Special excise duty on petrol was hiked by Rs 2 to Rs 8 per litre in case of petrol and to Rs 4 in case of diesel, an official notification said. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged on March 13.

Additionally, road cess on petrol was raised by Rs 1 per litre each on petrol and diesel to Rs 10. The increase in excise duty would in normal course result in a hike in petrol and diesel prices but most of it would be adjusted against the fall in rates that would have necessitated because of slump in international oil prices.

