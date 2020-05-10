Gujarat COVID-19 Cases Up by 398 to 8195; 21 More Die

Ahmedabad, May 10 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, taking the total case count to 8,195 and the number of fatalities to 493, a state Health department official said.

The state now has 5,157 active cases, 31 of who are on ventilator and in a serious condition.

The state has reported a sharp jump in the recovery of COVID-19 patients after 454 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, based on the revised discharge policy. The overall tally of the recovered patients now stands at 2,545, the official said.

