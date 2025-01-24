Vadodara, January 24: Navrachana School in Vadodara received a bomb threat through an email at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The message sent on the school Principal's email address further mentioned that the bomb was fit in a pipeline of the school, said the Vadodara Assistant Commissioner of Police. Speaking to ANI, the ACP said all units of the bomb disposal team had been sent to the school upon receiving information.

"We had received information that the principal of the Navrachana school had received a bomb threat on her e-mail. All units of the Bomb disposal team upon receiving information immediately came to the school to investigate on the matter.." the official said. Further, he added that the students were given a holiday to avoid any risk and not create a sense of panic among them. "All students were given an off to avoid a sense of panic among them," he added. Gujarat School Bomb Threat: Navrachana School and University in Vadodara Receives Threat Mail; Police and Explosive Detection Team Deployed (Watch Video).

"The cyber team is working to know who sent the email.. investigation is underway," the official said. The school's administration team member said that the three schools associated were closed after the mail had been received and further added that the students would resume their classes tomorrow. "When we received the information, we granted the students from the three nearby branches of this school a holiday. Immediate investigation and search was conducted here.. Students will resume their classes tomorrow..." the member said speaking to ANI. Mumbai School Bomb Threat: School in Jogeshwari-Oshiwara Area Receives Threat Mail, Police and Explosive Detection Team Deployed.

Navrachana School in Vadodara Receives Bomb Threat

Vadodara, Gujarat: Navrachana School and University in Vadodara received a bomb threat email. BDS, crime branch, and police teams investigated, and students were given a holiday. Police are investigating the threat's source pic.twitter.com/kpWpfchnCf — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

On January 23, a school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai had received a bomb threat. Acting on the bomb threat email, emergency response teams were dispatched to the school. "The local law enforcement, along with an explosive detection team dispatched to launch a thorough investigation at the school to ensure the safety of the students and staff," said Mumbai Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)