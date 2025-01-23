Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): A school in the Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area of Mumbai received a bomb threat on Thursday, police said.

Acting on the bomb threat email, emergency response teams were dispatched to the school.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 'Attack Real or Was He Acting', Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nitesh Rane Makes Shocking Remarks.

"The local law enforcement, along with an explosive detection team dispatched to launch a thorough investigation at the school to ensure the safety of the students and staff," said Mumbai Police.

Earlier last week, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital and arrested a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails, officials said.

Also Read | Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Strangulates One-Year-Old Cousin Sister to Death While Trying To Stop Her From Crying in Gujarat, Detained.

After Police cracked down on the case of a series of hoax bomb threats sent to Delhi schools, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is the work of depraved minds to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation.

"It is (the work of) depraved minds to do this kind of efforts (attempts) to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation. We have to be careful of such divisive forces, both in India and internationally and we need to fight them tooth and nail," Goyal told reporters.

The accused, a public school student, was identified and apprehended after a thorough technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of the South District police.

The police recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the accused, which were subjected to forensic analysis. The digital evidence revealed the accused's involvement in sending threatening emails to numerous schools in Delhi.

The accused used anonymous and encrypted email services to conceal his identity but was eventually caught through advanced technical methods, according to the police.

Upon further analysis of the recovered digital devices and the confession of the accused, it was established that so far, he was involved in several previous instances of similar threatening emails sent to more than 400 schools in Delhi, police said.

On January 8, 2025, around 23 schools in Delhi received threatening emails warning of bombs planted on their premises, causing widespread panic, school closures, and disruption of academic activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)