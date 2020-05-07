Handwara Encounter: Hry CM Visits Major Anuj Sood's Panchkula Residence to Express Condolences

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited the Panchkula residence of Major Anuj Sood, who was killed in an anti-terror operation in Kashmir, and conveyed condolences to his family.

"We are proud of the soldiers who have not only dedicated their lives to safeguard the country's borders but are always ready to give a befitting reply to the terrorists. They do not think twice before sacrificing their lives," Khattar said.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to provide all necessary help to their family members.

A separate Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department has been formed by the Haryana government for the welfare of serving soldiers, ex-servicemen and their dependents.

As per the state government's policy, an amount of Rs 50 lakh and a government job is given to the family of the soldier killed in the line of duty.

Khattar met Major Anuj Sood's family members, including his father Brigadier Chandrakant Sood (retd), mother Suman Devi, sister Capt. Harshita, and wife Aakriti Singh.

Major Anuj Sood was among the five security personnel killed in an encounter with terrorists in north Kashmir's Handwara on Saturday night.

