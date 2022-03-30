Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu shared her views on the ongoing Hijab controversy during an event in Punjab on Wednesday. When asked about her opinions on the ongoing hijab controversy, the 22-year-old said, "It's every girl's own choice, so no one has the right to speak about how the girls of India should live, and how to dress." Hijab Row: No Religious Garments in Colleges Till Matter is Pending, Says Karnataka HC, Posts Matter for Monday.

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu "Those who are doing politics on the issue, are wrong," she added. Miss Universe 2021 also said, "Even if she is getting dominated by someone, she needs to come and speak. Let her live the way she wants to live.We are women of different cultures and we need to respect each other." Karnataka Hijab Row: Refusing to Let Girls Go to School in Hijabs Horrifying, Says Malala Yousafzai.

The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, making her the third entrant from India to bag the prestigious title after 21 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)