During the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special there were several tributes for the franchise stars who died over the years, but Tom Felton talking about his on-screen mother, the late Helen McCrory, packed a different emotional wallop. McCrory, who died in April at the age of 52 after battling cancer, had played Draco Malfoy's mom Narcissa.Felton, being interviewed solo for this moment in the special, managed to only say one thing before tearing up at the thought of her passing, according to EW. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint Open Up About Reuniting for HBO Max’s Reunion Special.

Now 34 years old, Felton began, "She taught me a lot. See? I can't even say it." Taking a moment, he continued, "She had this ability, yeah, just to sort of show such empathy in her eyes. It was a real treat to work with her." Jason Isaacs, who played McCrory's on-screen husband and Draco's father, Lucius Malfoy, separately reminisced about the good times working with her on set. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – Return to Hogwarts Review: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint Reunite for a Special That’s Part Nostalgia, Part Monotony (LatestLY Exclusive).

The 'Harry Potter' reunion special also paid tribute to late co-stars Richard Harris, who played the original Albus Dumbledore in 'Sorcerer's Stone' and 'Chamber of Secrets'; Richard Griffiths, who played Vernon Dursley; John Hurt, who played Garrick Ollivander; and Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape.Emma Watson said, "Alan Rickman never talked to me like I was a child. He always took my thoughts and opinions very seriously, which I was always very touched by."

Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed the series' main antagonist, Lord Voldemort, looked back on their final scene together in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2'. As per EW, he recalled, "I was a little intimidated by his precision, his expert delivery of lines. We went toe-to-toe in a funny way.Snape and Voldemort. Two actors can relish metaphorically fencing with each other. Alan was a magician in that way as an actor." 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' is currently available to stream on HBO Max and on Amazon Prime Video in India.

