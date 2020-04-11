Haryana Restricts Visit of Farmers to Grain Markets

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): In a bid to make hassle-free procurement of mustard and wheat during the Rabi season and reduce congestion in grain markets, Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to restrict the entry of farmers in the 'mandis' to 50 farmers only at one time. The decision has been taken to maintain social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 Pandemic.Sharing more details about the State Government's arrangements about procurement operations, a spokesman of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department said that as the Rabi procurement season -- wheat, mustard and gram shall commence from April 15 and will continue till June 30 -- the farmers will be allowed to visit mandi in two-time slots from 8 am to 2 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board has issued detailed instructions to ensure the safety of all the stakeholders involved in the procurement operations and for the conduct of a smooth procurement, in these unprecedented times.He informed that to reduce congestion in mandis, procurement of wheat in Rabi procurement season 2020-21 shall be regulated and started from April 20 and mustard, and gram from April 15, 2020. (ANI)

