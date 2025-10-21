Ontario, October 21: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who recently concluded her visit to India, shared in an interview to CBS that New Delhi and Ontario are working at the highest levels for ensuring public safety and security in their respective countries. While answering queries on concerns regarding public safety, Anand said, "We are at all times, ensuring that public safety concerns are at the very top of the agenda. If you take a look at the joint statement between the two countries, the first page is in fact dedicated to the concerns relating to law enforcement." PM Narendra Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand, Stresses Enhanced Cooperation in Trade, Energy, Technology (See Pics).

She further brought attention to the joint statement issued after her meeting with EAM Jaishankar and stressed that, "Those words are also reiterative of the position that law enforcement matters. So for the first time, we are having a very constructive policy-oriented dialogue with India to ensure that public safety remains at the very top of the agenda." "At every stage, I have raised the concerns that we have as a government and the Canadian population relating to public safety, and in fact, there is an ongoing law enforcement dialogue between the two governments at the most senior levels," she said. India–Canada Bilateral Partnership: PM Narendra Modi Hails Efforts to Impart ‘New Momentum’ in Ties During Meeting With Canadian FM Anita Anand.

She highlighted the meeting between the two NSAs as an example of how the two countries were working together. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Canadian counterpart Nathalie G. Drouin, National Security and Intelligence Adviser of Canada, on September 18 in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official statement. The visit was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between the two sides and also served as a follow-up to discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney earlier this year on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Earlier while in India, Anand had reiterated Canada's commitment to elevating its partnership with India, highlighting public safety at home and bolstering economic relations as top priorities.

