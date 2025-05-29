Cape Town [South Africa], May 28 (ANI): The All-Party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, met John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa, on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Supriya Sule said, "We held detailed discussions. They promised to stand with India. The G-20 Summit is going to be held here. India has deep bilateral relations with South Africa."

Also Read | International Day of Action for Women's Health 2025 Date, Theme, History and Significance: Why Prioritising Women's Health Matters.

Earlier in the day, Sule-led delegation held talks with Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of South Africa along with Members of the Parliament of South Africa and conveyed India's stance on combating terrorism.

The delegation members explained the background of terrorist attacks in India, including the April 22 Phalgam terror attack.

Also Read | International Skin Pigmentation Day 2025 Date: Understanding the Significance, Awareness Goals, and Global Importance of This Inclusive Health Event.

In a post on X, India's High Commission in Pretoria stated, "Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, P (Les) Govender, along with other Members of the Parliament of South Africa, met All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, MPs from India at the National Council of Provinces of South Africa. Delegation members explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including the Pahalgam Attack, and conveyed India's united message of Zero tolerance for terrorism."

"Continuing the engagements in South Africa, the All-party delegation was welcomed and received by Consul General, Ms. Ruby Jaspreet at Cape Town for a meeting with various ministers and parliamentarians of South Africa," it added.

The all-party delegation received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at their hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday (local time).

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" echoed through the premises as members of the diaspora gathered to greet the Group 7 delegation with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Earlier, after concluding their visit to Qatar, the all-party delegation departed from Doha to Johannesburg as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit to inform partner countries about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pak-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)