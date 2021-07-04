Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Infectious disease specialists have observed that the unvaccinated people are posing a danger to everyone amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the experts, those who are not vaccinated are at major risk to people if they become infected with coronavirus, reports CNN.

"Unvaccinated people are potential variant factories. The more unvaccinated people there are, the more opportunities for the virus to multiply. The more unvaccinated people there are, the more opportunities for the virus to multiply," Dr. William Schaffner, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, informed the news portal.

"When it does, it mutates, and it could throw off a variant mutation that is even more serious down the road," Schaffner added.

Andrew Pekosz, a microbiologist and immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, explained what's making the virus spread so easily.

"As mutations come up in viruses, the ones that persist are the ones that make it easier for the virus to spread in the population.

"Every time the virus changes, that gives the virus a different platform to add more mutations. Now we have viruses that spread more efficiently," he said.

Speaking of variants, different types of variants were found in different countries. As per CNN, the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant was first seen in England. The B.1.351 or Beta variant was first spotted in South Africa. The Delta variant, also called B.1.617.2, was detected first in India. (ANI)

