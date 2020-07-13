Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Following a study on hypercholesterolemia, researchers have suggested that people with the condition should eliminate carbohydrates from their diet instead of fats.

Familial hypercholesterolemia is a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels 2-4 times higher than the average person. Organisations, including the American Heart Association, have suggested they avoid eating food from animal sources, such as meat, eggs, and cheese, and to avoid coconut oil.

An international team of experts on heart disease and diet, including five cardiologists, reviewed dietary guidelines for people with familial hypercholesterolemia. They say they couldn't find any justification for health experts to recommend a low saturated fat diet.

"For the past 80 years, people with familial hypercholesterolemia have been told to lower their cholesterol with a low saturated fat diet," said lead author David Diamond, professor and heart disease researcher at the University of South Florida.

"Our study showed that a more 'heart healthy' diet is one low in sugar, not saturated fat," Diamond added.

Diamond and his co-authors say following a low-carb diet is most effective for people at increased risk of heart disease, such as those who are overweight, hypertensive and diabetic.

Their findings are consistent with another paper recently published in the "Journal of the American College of Cardiology," which provided strong evidence that food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes and sweets, should be minimized, rather than tropical oils and animal-based food. (ANI)

