An international research team led by the University of California, Irvine has discovered a new type of skeletal tissue that offers great potential for advancing regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

Most cartilage relies on an external extracellular matrix for strength, but 'lipocartilage', which is found in the ears, nose and throat of mammals, is uniquely packed with fat-filled cells called 'lipochondrocytes'.

It provides super-stable internal support which enables the strength of tissue. It makes to remain soft and springy -- similar to bubbled packaging material.

The study, published in the journal Science, describes how lipocartilage cells create and maintain their own lipid reservoirs while remaining constant in size. Unlike ordinary adipocyte fat cells, lipo chondrocytes never shrink or expand in response to food availability.

"Lipocartilage's resilience and stability provide a compliant, elastic quality that's perfect for flexible body parts such as earlobes or the tip of the nose, opening exciting possibilities in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, particularly for facial defects or injuries," said corresponding author Maksim Plikus, UC Irvine professor of developmental and cell biology.

"Currently, cartilage reconstruction often requires harvesting tissue from the patient's rib -- a painful and invasive procedure. In the future, patient-specific lipo chondrocytes could be derived from stem cells, purified and used to manufacture living cartilage tailored to individual needs. With the help of 3D printing, these engineered tissues could be shaped to fit precisely, offering new solutions for treating birth defects, trauma and various cartilage diseases."

Dr. Franz Leydig first recognized lipochondrocytes in 1854, when he noted the presence of fat droplets in the cartilage of rat ears, a finding that was largely forgotten until now.

Now with modern biochemical tools and advanced imaging methods, UC Irvine researchers comprehensively characterised lipo cartilage's molecular biology, metabolism and structural role in skeletal tissues.

In their research, they also uncovered the genetic process that suppresses the activity of enzymes that break down fats and reduce the absorption of new fat molecules.

When stripped of its lipids, the lipocartilage becomes stiff and brittle, highlighting the importance of its fat-filled cells in maintaining the tissue's combination of durability and flexibility.

In addition, the team noted that in some mammals, such as bats, lipo chondrocytes assemble into intricate shapes, like parallel ridges in their oversized ears, which may enhance hearing acuity by modulating sound waves. (ANI)

