Montreal [Canada], February 12 (ANI): A recent study discovered a relationship between neurodegeneration and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients, meaning that losing weight could minimise cognitive decline and cut the prevalence of AD.

According to a prior study, obesity has been linked to Alzheimer's disease (AD)-related changes such as cerebrovascular damage and amyloid formation. However, no studies that directly compare brain shrinkage patterns in AD and obesity have been undertaken yet.

Also Read | Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About the Day That Raises Awareness About STIs.

Using a sample of over 1,300 individuals, the researchers compared patterns of grey matter atrophy in obesity and AD. They compared the AD patients with healthy controls, and obese with non-obese individuals, creating maps of grey matter atrophy for each group.

The scientists found that obesity and AD affected grey matter cortical thinning in similar ways. For example, thinning in the right temporoparietal cortex and left prefrontal cortex were identical in both groups. Cortical thinning may be a sign of neurodegeneration. This suggests that obesity may cause the same type of neurodegeneration as found in people with AD.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Purr Vagina Gummies Can Make Your Privates Taste Good & Maintain Its Wellness? Here’s What Experts Say.

Obesity is increasingly recognized as a multisystem disease affecting respiratory, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular systems, among others. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease this study also helps reveal a neurological impact, showing obesity may play a role in the development of Alzheimer's and dementia.

"Our study strengthens previous literature pointing to obesity as a significant factor in AD by showing that cortical thinning might be one of the potential risk mechanisms," said Filip Morys, a PhD researcher at The Neuro and the study's first author, adding, "Our results highlight the importance of decreasing weight in obese and overweight individuals in mid-life, to decrease the subsequent risk of neurodegeneration and dementia." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)