Every year, Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day is observed on February 12. The important day raises awareness about sexual and reproductive health issues. It educates people to make efforts to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted infections, which continue to be one of the significant public health concerns. There are several sexual health issues that people don’t talk about openly due to the stigma associated with sexual health. This leads to a large portion of the population being unaware and misinformed about sexual health problems such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), sexual dysfunction, etc. As we observe Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the day. World Contraception Day: Know Date, History and Significance of This Important Health Awareness Day.

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2023 Date

As mentioned above, Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day 2023 will be celebrated on February 12.

Significance

Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day holds great significance as it raises awareness on important topics related to safe sex, STIs and STDs, and other sexually transmitted infections. Health awareness events are held on this day to educate people on health issues. We know that a lack of awareness of sexual and reproductive health makes people more vulnerable to sexual exploitation, leading to physical and mental trauma. If we wish to promote holistic health, it is high time we address these issues and brings about a change by taking up these topics for discussion.

How to observe the day

On Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day, people can educate those unaware of healthy sex practices, rightful information about sexual health, and more. Parents can take up these topics with their kids, as it is important to let teenagers know about the importance of sexual health. Several workshops are arranged to help the affected ones. Sex education should be provided to boys and girls in their teens and adolescence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2023 01:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).