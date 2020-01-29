Heavy Snowfall in Nainital Triggers Landslide in Naina Peak

Nainital, Jan 29 (PTI) Nainital in Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday triggering a landslide in the Naina Peak which poses threat to places located in the lower part of the hill.

Nainital last experienced a major landslide in 1997 near DSB Campus college when the Naina Peak gave way in 1988-89. The High Court, Pant Sadan, Gas Godam, Swiss Hotel, Sherwani Hotel and the surrounding areas had been affected by the landslide.

The fresh landslide on Wednesday once again posed threat to these areas. However, there was no loss of life.

After heavy landslides in 1988-89, the PWD had built retaining walls to curb further slides.

The forest department had also undertaken the tree plantation in the area to prevent landslides.

The Naina Peak, known earlier as the Cheena Peak, is the highest peak of Nainital at above 8,000 feet.

On Wednesday afternoon, after the town experienced heavy hail and snowfall, loud sounds of boulders crashing into one another were heard and the debris reached the lower part of the hill.

Although it has been contained by the trees, the debris has been falling down constantly causing fear among the residents.

Member of municipal board Daya Suyal has asked the administration to take immediate action in the matter.

