Veteran Bollywood star Hema Malini on Tuesday remembered her mother Jaya Chakravarthy with some precious memories on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and posted some unseen photographs from her family album featuring husband Dharmendra, daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and her mother. They all could be seen celebrating Jaya's birthday. Hema Malini Shares Birthday Celebration Pics Alongside Dharmendra, Daughter Esha Deol, Ramesh Sippy and Others.

Along with that, Hema also penned a heartfelt message in the caption explaining the significance of her 'Amma'. She wrote, "Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with 'Amba' as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her spl day." Dharmendra Turns 85: From Hema Malini, Sunny Deol to Grandson Karan Deol, Family Members Extend Birthday Wishes for the Veteran Actor.

Meanwhile, Hema was recently honoured with the 'Indian Film Personality of the Year' award at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

