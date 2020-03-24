Himachal Pradesh CM Announces Complete Lockdown in the State

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced a complete lockdown in the state to stop the spread of coronavirus.The government has also curtailed the Assembly session.Addressing the mediapersons on Monday in the state capital, Thakur said, "We had earlier imposed restrictions in the Kangra district where two positive cases were found. We find it necessary that to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state we should lock down the entire state. We have also curtailed the assembly session today."He clarified that restrictions have been placed on the movement of people coming into the state as well as going out of the state."Essential commodities will continue to be supplied. Shops selling food items, milk, medicines will be open. Don't give heed to rumours. Speak to your elected representatives and officials in case of any doubt," the chief minister said."We have sufficient food grains. There is no need to panic. We hope this problem will not continue for long," he added.Responding to a media query about incontinence caused to the people due to lockdown, Thakur said, "There will be inconvenience to people, that is clear. But for us more important thing is to save the lives. People will have to bear with it, and I seek their cooperation in this."He said that the government had sent 57 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients, out of which 55 came negative and only two patients have tested positive.Both the patients are stable, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)