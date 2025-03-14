Bhubaneswar, March 14 : After a long time, actress Priyanka Chopra is in India during Holi. This time, she celebrated the festival of colours on the sets of her upcoming project with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a few pictures from her low-key Holi celebrations with the project's crew. In one of the images, she can be seen flaunting her cheek smeared with bright colours. Holi 2025: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Varun Dhawan Celebrate Festival of Colours.

"t's a working Holi for us Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones," Priyanka captioned the post. In January, Rajamouli took to his Instagram account to share a video, which was anything but ordinary. He humorously shared that he had "caged the lion" (referring to Mahesh Babu) and even taken the actor's passport, implying that the actor would be tied up with the film's shoot. ‘Can’t Wait for You To Hear Our New Holi Song’: Varun Dhawan Wishes Fans on Holi From SSKTK Set, Shares Vanity Van Fun Moments With Maniesh Paul.

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi in India

Mahesh Babu took to the comments section to react to the post, as he responded with a famous dialogue from the 2006 blockbuster 'Pokiri.' His comment read, "Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu," which translates to, "Once I commit, I won't even listen to myself." Priyanka Chopra also seems to have confirmed her involvement in the project as she commented "finally" under the post. An official announcement with proper details of the project is still awaited.

