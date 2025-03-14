New Delhi, March 14: Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, and Madhuri Dixit, extended their heartfelt wishes for the festival of Holi on Friday. The actors shared their festive greetings on social media. Akshay wrote “Happy Holi” on his Instagram story. Priyanka, who is currently shooting for next film in the country, posted a series of pictures on Instagram.

"It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones," she wrote in the caption Varun uploaded a video from the sets of his upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” "Happy Holi wishing you straight from the sets of #sunnysanskarikitulsikumari bts can't wait for you to hear our new holi song. Sooon,” he said. Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Holi in India, Shares Pictures from Sets of SS Rajamouli's Film.

Sonali Bendre wrote, "Wish you all happy and colourful holi.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi. Let's celebrate Holi with love, joy, and positivity. Stay safe, and be mindful of our furry friends #HappyHoli.” Kartik Aaryan dropped a series of pictures from the Holi celebration and wrote “Happy Holi”. Kangana Ranaut shared a note on her X handle on the occasion.

She wrote, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes of Holi to all of you. This festival of colours is a living example of brotherhood. I pray to God that this festival brings joy, enthusiasm and new energy to lives of all of us. #Holi #HappyHoli.” “Happy Holi,” wrote Bipasha Basu as she shared a video post on her Instagram story, celebrating the festival with her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. ‘Can’t Wait for You To Hear Our New Holi Song’: Varun Dhawan Wishes Fans on Holi From SSKTK Set, Shares Vanity Van Fun Moments With Maniesh Paul.

Actors Madhuri Dixit, Allu Arjun, Sonam Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also shared their wishes on Instagram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)