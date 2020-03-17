Home Ministry Sets Up 24x7 Helpline to Address Visa, Travel Restriction Queries

New Delhi (India), Mar 17 (ANI): The Home Affairs Ministry has issued a 24x7 helpline to answer queries regarding visa and travel restrictions as well as to facilitate foreigners in India in availing of consular services, the ministry's spokesperson said here on Tuesday.The ministry has launched this helpline to assist passengers stranded at airports due to the coronavirus outbreak.The helpline number is 011-24300666 and passengers can also mail at support.covid19-boi@gov.in.Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 137.As per the Ministry's figures, the highest number of cases has been reported from Maharashtra followed by Kerala and Karnataka.The Government of India has declared coronavirus as a "notified disaster." (ANI)

