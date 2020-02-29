Hotel Supplier Arrested in Minor Girl Rape Case in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Nuzividu Police on Friday arrested a hotel supplier for the alleged rape of a minor girl here. The arrest was made within 24 hours after the incident came to light, police said. Taking cognisance of the case, Krishna district SP Raveendra Babu directed to form eight special teams led by Nuzividu DSP B Srinivasulu. After analysing CCTV footage and other data, police learned that hotel supplier Annam Venkateswara Rao is the accused in the case.On Friday morning the police arrested the accused at his house in Gandhi Nagar area, Nuzividu town. They also seized the cycle which the accused used to take the girl away.DSP Srinivasulu rewarded rural SI Ranjit and two other constables who investigated and caught the accused. (ANI)

