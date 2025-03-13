Hyderabad, March 13: A four-and-half-year old boy has died after allegedly getting stuck in a lift door in a building here, police said on Thursday. It is second such incident in the city in a month. The incident occurred on Wednesday night in a four-floor building where a private men's PG hostel functions, a police official at Asif Nagar Police Station said. The boy's parents are from Nepal and his father works as a watchman in the building since four months ago. His mother and some local residents found the boy stuck in the lift on Wednesday night, police said. Hyderabad: 6-Year-Old Boy Trapped Between Elevator Shaft and Apartment Complex, Dies in Hospital; Disturbing Videos Surface.

After getting information about the incident a police team reached the spot. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that while playing, the boy went towards the lift and went inside it and at that time someone switched on the button and when the lift ascended the boy got stuck between first floor and the lift gate and received serious injuries by getting crushed, a police official said. Spain Shocker: At Least 30 Injured After Chair Lift Collapses at Ski Resort in Astún (Watch Video).

Local residents took the boy out from the lift and shifted him to a hospital but he was declared brought dead, police said. The police official said they were investigating if there was negligence on the part of someone leading to the incident or if there was a technical problem in the lift. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the boy's father. In February, a six-year-old boy who was trapped between an elevator shaft and wall in an apartment complex here died while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital, police said.