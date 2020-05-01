Hyderabad Police Commissioner Distributes Thermo Steel Bottles to Police Personnel in View of Heat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Thursday distributed Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at different places here in view of the COVID-19 crisis as the officers are working round the clock in the heat.The city Police Commissioner moved in a Mobile Command Control vehicle, in order to distribute the bottles at different places. "Today I have distributed the Thermo steel bottles to police personnel at Police Pickets i.e. Liberty, Narayanguda, RTC X Road, Musheerabad, moving in the Mobile Command Control Centre vehicle," said Kumar."We provided the Thermo steel water kits to the police at the check posts. The city is under lockdown since the last month. During the lockdown, each constable officer is working 24 hours a day in this heat," he added. There are over 100 containment zones in the city so far.P.Vishwa Prasad, IPS Jt.CP. Central Zone, Gajarao Bhopal, IPS, DCP Head office, Biksham Reddy, ACP ABids, CH. Srinivas, ACP CTC Head office, and other officers attended the program which was conducted mainly to ensure that all the police personnel working day and night do not face problems amid lockdown in this heat.So far, Telangana has reported 1012 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

