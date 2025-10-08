New Delhi, October 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday informed that he has transitioned to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, for his correspondence. In a message shared on X, Shah requested that all future communication be directed to his new address, amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. "Hello everyone. I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," Shah posted on X. Arattai App E2EE Update: Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Says Company Turning Off Cloud Storage in Messaging App To Provide End-to-End Encryption.

Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication. Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers. Vani Launched: Zoho Introduces Its New Collaboration Platform To Visualise Ideas, Brainstorm and Collaborate in Real-Time.

Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ https://t.co/32C314L8Ct. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 8, 2025

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. Zoho Mail is an ideal choice for users who want more control over their inbox and prefer a productivity-focused approach.

