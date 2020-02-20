I Think It Might Spin a Bit Because of Moisture, Dampness: Ajinkya Rahane

Wellington [India], Feb 20 (ANI): India's Test batsman and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said the wicket will help the spinners in the first session of the game because of the moisture and dampness."I think it might spin a bit because of the moisture and the dampness of the wicket. I see maybe the first session every day. I'm not sure about the second and third session," Rahane said ahead of the first Test against New Zealand.India have two experienced spinners in their Test squad -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The middle-order batsman Rahane also said that the pitch will become much easier to bat on after two-days of play."Generally in New Zealand, after two-days wicket becomes good to bat on. It is all about how you tackle those situations especially on the first session," he added.Commenting on the opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, Rahane said both are aggressive batsmen with the natural batting style."They both are comparatively young, yes but they both are naturally attacking players. They like to play their shots. Their attitude is very good in general about cricket. I think my advice would be to go out there and play their natural game. I don't think they would need that much of an advice," Rahane said.Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma.The first Test of the two-match series will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, February 20. (ANI)

