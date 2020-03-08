I Urge Tourists to Visit Town, Says Curator of Namaste Orchha Festival in MP

Orchha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Namaste Orchha festival director and curator Yasmin Kidwai on Saturday urged the tourists to visit the town, accept it and show some love for the place. Speaking to ANI, Yasmin Kidwai, festival director and curator of Namaste Orchha said, "Today is a very special day. We performed Arti for the first time at the bank of Orchha. Personally, it was a very emotional moment for me."She said, "Orcha is a very special and magical place. I request tourists to visit the town, accept and love the place as their own. It is a small town and it needs a lot of love and care. I want tourists to come and also show some care for the place."Ghat was decked up with flowers, lights, ceramic bells, and high beam colorful lights. At the end of the program, Maha Aarti was performed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)