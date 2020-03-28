IIHF Postpones Women's Camp Scheduled for June

Zurich [Switzerland], Mar 28 (ANI): The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Council has postponed the 2020 IIHF Women's high-performance camp which was scheduled to take place in early June in Finland as COVID-19 continues to rage.The camp with 300 participants from over 40 countries will now take place in the summer of 2021."The change will also provide a great opportunity to the young female athletes and their support staff to prepare for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games," the IIHF said in an official statement."The Women's Hockey Summit planned during the camp in July may still be arranged later this year at a date and venue to be defined by the IIHF Women's Committee," the statement further read.The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe and various competitions have been postponed including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.Earlier on March 21, the apex body had cancelled the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship due to the pandemic and the current limitations for holding events. (ANI)

