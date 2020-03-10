India Legends Romp Home with Pathan's Heroics

Navi Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) Irfan Pathan's blistering unbeaten 57 helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by five wickets in their Road Safety World Series match here.

It was the 18th over, where Pathan and Manpreet Gony (11 not out) amassed 26 runs off Farveez Maharoof, that brought the hosts into contention after a top-order collapse.

Pathan displayed his batting skills, hammering six boundaries and three sixes.

After smashing three successive boundaries in the 19th over, Pathan finished the game with a single.

Mohammed Kaif (46) played his part to perfection in the 139-run chase.

Sachin Tendulkar (0), Yuvraj Singh (1), Virender Sehwag (3), and Sanjay Bangar (18) had fallen cheaply.

Earlier Munaf Patel (4-19) was the pick of bowlers as Sri Lanka were restricted to 138/8.

The innings had a Tendulkar catch, a diving catch by Kaif, customary celebration by Pathan who dismissed Romesh Kaluwitharana (21), and `Sachin-Sachin' chants.

Tillekaratne Dilshan (23) in his brief stay rekindled the memories, but Marvan Atapattu (1) could not recreate the magic.

Muttiah Murlitharan was ruled out due to a groin injury.

Despite the coronavirus scare, a decent crowd had turned up.

