Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): One person was killed and three others sustained injuries after the shed of a house fell down on them in Neemgaon village in Uttar Pradesh following heavy rainfall.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started rescue work.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Khemchand (65). The injured people have been admitted to the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for family of the deceased, the chief minister's office said. (ANI)

