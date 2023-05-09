Saharanpur (UP) May 9 (PTI) One person has died and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Behat police station area of the district, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said two bikes collided head-on on Monday in Babil Buzurg village in which Narendra Pratap Kuril (40), a resident of Naveen Nagar died on the spot.

Also Read | Pune Tanker Accident: Several Feared Dead After Vehicle Carrying Raw Alcohol Falls Into Gorge in Dive Ghat (Watch Video).

Faizal (25), a resident of Indira Colony in Behat was seriously injured and has been admitted to hospital, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)